Chris Waters Joins Pro Media

Pro Media Audio and Video has hired Chris Waters as senior sales director to help drive new business and expand on the integration firm’s 43 years of expertise engineering audiovisual solutions for the sports, live entertainment, performing arts, corporate AV and transportation markets.

Chris Waters

Waters is a 30-year veteran of the audiovisual integration business. He previously served as senior VP of special projects at AVI-SPL, leading a department focused exclusively on large venues including stadiums, performing arts centers, theme parks, casinos, and large corporate campuses. Prior to that, he owned an AV integration firm catering to commercial and high-end residential projects in the Washington, D.C.-area.

“Chris’ history in the industry makes him a special fit for Pro Media Audio and Video,” said Ted Leamy, general manager of the company. “His technical experience and commitment to quality will be of great value to our customers. We are fortunate that Chris has chosen to join our company at this pivotal time in our expansion.”

“I’m excited to continue on what Pro Media has built over 43 years, growing the business significantly in the process while maintaining the highest quality and the integrity of the people,” added Waters.