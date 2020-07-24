Cal State LA’s faculty ready to engage students virtually (University Business)

"Recognizing the importance of being able to deliver remotely to students this fall, the California State University at Los Angeles has been offering a series of workshops to help assist faculty with virtual instruction."—Source: University Business

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Delivering a top-notch remote learning experience requires more than just the right technology — faculty need development and support to learn the best practices for our new normal. Read how Cal State LA helped get its instructors ready for fall.