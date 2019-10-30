Butler esports expansion includes student union, garage (University Business)

"To Indianapolis … and beyond.

Butler University recently unveiled stunning plans for an esports space in the Atherton Student Union as well as a first-floor area in the adjacent parking garage to make it even larger. The gaming center will be a multi-purpose place for both the esports team to practice and play and for other students to use."—Source: University Business

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Many schools are embracing the buzz around esports, investing in spaces that will offer students next-level gaming experiences. Read about the plans for Butler University's new gaming center and how it dovetails with broader institutional goals.