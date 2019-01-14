Bryan Bradley Named President of Group One

Group One—U.S. distributor for DiGiCo, Calrec, KLANG:technologies, Avolites and others—has appointed Bryan Bradley to serve as its new president.

“Although Group One’s business has continually grown over more than three decades, our rate of growth in the past several years has been absolutely unprecedented,” said Jack Kelly, CEO, Group One . “Bryan’s diverse background and managerial experiences will not only enable him to quickly dive into the day-to-day activities of Group One as we move forward, but, more importantly, allow us to both leverage our strengths as we continue to steer the company into increased organic growth and new distribution opportunities as part of Audiotonix.”

Bryan Bradley

"I've watched and been very impressed with the strong growth strategy that Group One and Audiotonix have been executing over the last few years,” added Bradley. “So I was understandably thrilled when the opportunity arose to join such a talented team of audio and lighting professionals. There is much to be excited about in both the short- and long-term when it comes to this company and its brands, and I’m looking forward to working with Jack and the crew as we continue to deliver the best solutions, service, and support in the business.”

Prior to Group One, Bradley most recently served as the senior vice president and general manager of the Americas for Harman Professional Solutions.