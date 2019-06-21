Breaking Down Data Governance: Data Quality (EdTech Magazine)

"As more colleges and universities look to data as the linchpin of responsible strategizing and planning, many are coming to the same realization: Some data is better than others — and bad data can be even worse than no data at all."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Misleading tabulations of instructors’ responsibilities, old codes, disorganization, and lack of clarity about data goals are contributing to a major data dilemma in higher ed. This article shares some best practices for cleaner data. The author also identifies common pain points and pitfalls to avoid.