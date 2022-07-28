Bogen Communications, Omnilert Partner for Active Shooter Safety on Campuses

Bogen Communications has partnered with Omnilert for its active shooter solutions. The goal of Omnilert’s Active Shooter Solution integration with Bogen’s Nyquist campus communication systems is to address the growing incidents of campus gun violence with a system that’s designed to identify potential active shooter threats and to expedite automated emergency response programs—all expected to occur within mere seconds of a verified gun detection.

The Nyquist System is a software-centric, IP-based paging and intercom solution that leverages the latest software technologies and third-party integrations. Omnilert provides an active shooter solution that is designed to mitigate the potential loss of lives through the unique combination of early visual detection, mass communication, and automated response. The integration with Nyquist unlocks a full suite of campus-wide communications for automated emergency responses which is intended to occur during those crucial first seconds of an incident. This can include automatically locking doors, sounding of alarms, prerecorded PA announcements and escalation to first responders.

“Our priority is designing reliable solutions that continuously improve the safety and security for education facilities and campuses,” said Randall Lee, vice president of marketing and product management at Bogen Communications. “Our technology partnership with Omnilert creates a unified solution for automating emergency responses using our campus communications systems. With Nyquist, educators can quickly and effectively manage both every day and emergency campus and district-wide communications.”

Bogen Communications’ Nyquist system addresses the fast-evolving safety and security challenges facing today’s education facilities. The core of the Nyquist solution’s integration to Omnilert is a powerful, Nyquist Routines API that allows third-party systems like Omnilert’s Active Shooter Solution to access and control all the Nyquist system’s features—including automated emergency audible and visual paging, relay control of third-party devices like access controls, and classroom check-in status using scenario based scripted routines.

“We’re excited to work with Bogen because it will accelerate the deployment of solutions into the education market that can save lives,” said Dave Fraser, CEO at Omnilert. “We’re designed to fit into and extend existing systems, so customers can more quickly and easily take advantage of life saving technologies.”

Omnilert Active Shooter Solution is a complete, end-to-end solution that encompasses detection, notification, first responder escalation, and powerful automation capabilities. Its open architecture allows for interoperability with other services and systems to seamlessly work within an organization’s existing tools and workflows. Omnilert’s solution goes beyond simply recognizing a firearm, but the human movements and behavior consistent with gun violence and then automates a full response plan within seconds to help keep people safe.