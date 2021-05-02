Blackmagic Design Reduces Prices for ATEM Mini Pro and ATEM Mini Pro ISO

Blackmagic Design has lowered prices for its ATEM Mini Pro and ATEM Mini Pro ISO live production switchers. Effectively immediately, the ATEM Mini Pro will now be reduced to $495 and the ATEM Mini Pro ISO model will become $795.

[The Integration Guide to Streaming]

Blackmagic Design ATEM Mini Pro ISO (Image credit: Blackmagic Design)

"Since we released these models last year, we have been working hard to make improvements in our manufacturing processes to help reduce the cost of building the ATEM Mini family" said Grant Petty, Blackmagic Design CEO. "This reduction of $100 on both models will help make these switchers more affordable for people setting up streaming television stations to share their knowledge and skills with a worldwide audience on YouTube, Facebook and more!"

The $100 USD reduction of for both models was made to help make live production more affordable for anyone who wants to set up streaming television stations for broadcasting to a worldwide audience. With built in recording, streaming and multiview monitoring, the ATEM Mini Pro models are designed to help customers create high-quality, multi0camera live production for streaming worldwide to platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, Twitch TV, and more.