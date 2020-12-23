Biden's education secretary pick called an experienced educator, edtech advocate (EdScoop)

"President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday announced his pick of Connecticut Education Commissioner Miguel Cardona as his education secretary. According to those who have worked with him, Cardona will be a strong advocate for educational technology and ensuring students have continued access to education during the pandemic and beyond."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Cardona isn't just an advocate for edtech—he also sees the important role technology can play in equitable experiences. When access is an issue, learning opportunities cannot be equal. We're hoping for fresh policies that close the achievement gap and bridge the digital divide.