AWS Joins SRT Alliance

Haivision has announced that Amazon Web Services (AWS) has become the newest member of the SRT Alliance. AWS has joined the SRT Alliance to help further advance the adoption of the Secure Reliable Transport (SRT) protocol with native SRT support in AWS Elemental MediaConnect.

(Image credit: SRT Alliance)

With AWS SRT support, broadcasters will now be able to stream SRT to and from AWS Elemental MediaConnect, for low-latency video contribution and distribution. For the SRT community, it further cements SRT’s position as one of the industry’s most widely adopted protocol for live video transport.

As AWS explains, much of what it builds is a direct result of customer requests, and in this case, customers have been asking for SRT support in MediaConnect. With SRT protocol input and output, AWS is expanding the capabilities of the service, giving customers more options when it comes to building scalable, reliable, and secure live video workflows in the AWS Cloud.

Any organization with live video workflows running on AWS will now be able to leverage Haivision products to stream live video into and out of their AWS cloud-based applications via MediaConnect and the SRT protocol.

“One of the challenges with live video workflows is connecting a diverse ecosystem of solutions,” said Dan Gehred, solutions marketing manager for AWS. “SRT has shown that it’s an important transport protocol, and it provides secure and reliable transport of live video to and from the AWS Cloud. With SRT protocol input and output in AWS Elemental MediaConnect, along with input in AWS Elemental Live appliances and software, AWS customers have more options when it comes to building scalable, reliable, and secure live video workflows.”

“Haivision’s mission in open sourcing SRT was to change the way the world streams video,” said Mirko Wicha, CEO of Haivision. “With AWS’ support of SRT, we can truly say that our development and networking engineering team has created a de-facto standard for the broadcast and streaming industries.”