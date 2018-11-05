AVIXA Releases Reports on Pro AV Technologies and Solutions

AVIXA has released a new series of research reports offering deep dives into the pro AV technologies and solutions driving industry growth. The new Industry Outlook and Trends Analysis (IOTA) Spotlight series builds on AVIXA's flagship market-sizing report, produced in conjunction with IHS Markit. With industry revenue forecast to reach $230 billion by 2023, the IOTA Spotlight reports explore some of the product categories leading the way: audio equipment; conferencing hardware; control systems; LED video; managed services; and streaming media, storage, and distribution.

"There are many disruptive forces at work within the pro AV industry, creating both opportunities and challenges for AV solution providers," said Sean Wargo, senior director of market intelligence, AVIXA. "The Internet of Things, artificial intelligence, voice controls, a shift from hardware to cloud, and AV over IP are just a few. Beyond that, there is continual product evolution happening within the categories. The Spotlight series examines the impact these trends are having on some key product areas."

The IOTA Spotlight series comprises six individual reports. Highlights include:

IOTA Spotlight: Audio and Speakers

The market for audio equipment is being influenced by the growing potential for voice-input integration into enterprise, retail, hospitality, business-to-business, and out-of-home applications. Also driving product category growth is IP-based distribution and connectivity, which is leading to increased abilities in control, configuration, and management.

IOTA Spotlight: Conferencing Hardware Systems

Conferencing hardware revenue is forecast to gradually decrease from $6.4 billion in 2017 to $5.9 billion in 2023, as companies shift to cloud and software-based solutions. While audioconferencing is a mature market, video is used increasingly by companies as the default medium for collaboration.

IOTA Spotlight: Control Systems

The rise of voice-control devices in the consumer market has created some demand for similar functionality in the pro AV market. Such demand could impact the control systems market, which is expected to represent $9.5 billion in revenue globally in 2018.

IOTA Spotlight: LED Video Displays

LED video display revenue will continue to increase, with Asia-Pacific the top regional market and the European and North American markets steadily growing. Declining prices and an improved supply chain are fueling a potential upgrade cycle in everything from digital signage to cinema, and large corporate boardrooms to auditoriums.

IOTA Spotlight: Managed Services

Managed AV services have been offered traditionally through the lens of monitoring and maintenance contracts. However, managed services have expanded to include storage and video processing functions, which tie into SaaS (software-as-a-service) offerings. This expanded functionality is a key value-add for pro AV integrators and solution providers, as the channel moves beyond just hardware sales.

IOTA Spotlight: Streaming Media, Storage, and Distribution

Streaming media, storage, and distribution are at the center of AV and IT convergence; the category is forecast to grow from $49 billion in 2018 to $53 billion in 2023. The market for these products is primarily driven by content proliferation, and there's a shift from specialty-built AV servers to more general-purpose systems, reflecting a move to more holistic solutions that handle content distribution, lighting, and system control all in one.