AVIXA Names Rochelle Richardson SVP of Expositions and Events

AVIXA has appointed Rochelle Richardson, CEM, as the association's senior vice president of expositions and events. Richardson will lead the strategy and operations for the annual North American InfoComm show, in addition to all conferences and events in North America.

Richardson is a strategic leader in exhibition and events management, with more than 20 years of experience. Her career spans the gaming, hospitality, and for-profit trade show industries, both domestically and internationally. For the last 10 years, she has overseen LIGHTFAIR International, the world's largest annual architectural and commercial lighting show. The exhibition currently ranks as the 70th largest in the United States by Trade Show Executive, up from 167th when Richardson assumed the position. Under her leadership, LIGHTFAIR grew significantly and increased in size from 155,000 net square feet to more than 280,000 NSF.

"I have known Rochelle for many years and have always been impressed by her intellect and presence, so I was thrilled that she was interested in joining our team," said Heidi A. Voorhees, MBA, CAE, chief operating officer, AVIXA. "Rochelle rose to the top among the many capable and qualified candidates presented to us. It was clear that she not only had the leadership abilities, experience, and innovative mindset we were looking for, but also that she was going to be a great fit with our collaborative culture. Audiovisual technology is everywhere you look, and the industry is growing. This is an exciting time to leverage trade shows to demonstrate the value that audiovisual solutions provide to create integrated experiences in all markets. Having Rochelle onboard positions us to continue to grow and strengthen the North American InfoComm show, and in turn, the industry. We are thrilled to have her on our team."

"I am delighted to join AVIXA and its vibrant company culture to lead and collaborate with a dynamic team and its members in this key role," Richardson said. "These are exciting times for the audiovisual industry, where innovation, cutting-edge technology, and enhanced experiences are the modus operandi. Together, we will continue to keep AVIXA at the forefront as the expert leader, and explore opportunities to expand its exposition, conference, and event offerings in North America."

InfoComm is the largest technology exhibition and conference in North America focused on the pro AV industry. The show currently ranks as the 28th largest in the United States by Trade Show Executiveand 30th largest in the United States by Trade Show News Network. InfoComm 2019 will be held June 8-14 (exhibits June 12-14) at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL.