"University campuses are the next target for delivery-robot company Starship Technologies, which announced last week that it plans to roll its cooler-sized bots onto 100 new university campuses within the next two years."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Hungry students are in luck — food delivery robots are coming to campuses across the country. These tiny machines are facing some policy-based roadblocks in certain cities, but so far, the student response is mostly positive.