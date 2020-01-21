Automating Part of the Grading Process (Campus Technology)

"Learning to code well requires many hours of practice. However, the opportunities students have to apply what they're learning are limited by how many projects the instructor can reasonably assign and grade. It can be time-consuming for instructors to review each student's work and give constructive feedback, which restricts the amount of coding practice that students receive in their courses."—Source: Campus Technology

A little automation can make life a whole lot easier. Read how a tool at VCU is giving students quick insights without adding to instructor workloads.