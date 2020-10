"Within the next 12 months, industry experts predict a major shortfall in cybersecurity professionals, a gap spanning anywhere from 1.5 million to as many as 2 million."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Schools are responding to the pending skills gap by creating new programs focused on filling vacancies in the cybersecurity workforce. At Augusta University, they’ve designed a degree path that focuses on both hardware and software.