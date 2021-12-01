AtlasIED and Sister Company MTX Audio Donate BMW to East Valley Institute of Technology Auto Mechanics Class

AtlasIED supports educational facilities with its advanced mass communications, voice lift and life safety technologies. As a leading manufacturer of a broad range of commercial audio products and systems engineered and designed to reduce loss of life during tragic events, facilitate efficient communications and leverage on- and off-premise learning, AtlasIED is committed to creating safer, more productive educational environments. The global manufacturer demonstrates this mission not only through technology but in its philanthropic efforts. Recently, AtlasIED along with sister company MTX Audio donated to the automotive mechanic class at Phoenix-based East Valley Institute of Technology a 2011 BMW 335i. The vehicle will be used for hands-on instruction in engine and turbocharger service, maintenance, and repair.

“AtlasIED recognizes that while technology is a critical component to effective, safe learning environments, there are other ways to help students thrive and prosper. Our recent donation of a BMW automobile reflects this belief, and we couldn’t be happier to help facilitate valuable hands-on education for future automotive mechanics,” says AtlasIED president John Ivey. “Creating meaningful educational opportunities for students is just another way AtlasIED strives to give back to its community.”