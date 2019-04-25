At Portland State University, Educators Have Learned not to Overlook UX Design with Personalized Learning (eLearning Inside News)

"In 2016, Portland State University (PSU), along with six other public institutions of higher ed, received an Adaptive Courseware Grant from the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities (APLU). With $515,000 from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, PSU was presented with the opportunity to “adopt, implement and scale use of adaptive courseware in high-enrollment, blended learning courses in multiple departments and programs to improve student success,” according to a release issued at the time. Earlier this month at the OLC Innovate Conference, members of PSU Office of Academic Innovation (UX Designer Kari Goin, Executive Director Johannes De Gruyter, and Project Manager Kevin Berg) presented on some of what they found. Their focus, furthermore, was a subject that doesn’t get much attention in discussions around adaptive and personalized learning: UX design."—Source: eLearning Inside News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

When embracing adaptive and personalized learning, don't forget about the user experience. UX design can either make or break the student experience for these modes of education.