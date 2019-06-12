As Higher Education Evolves, Nontraditional Students Require Nontraditional IT (EdTech Magazine)

"Among learners in higher education, the new tradition is nontraditional. Rapid workforce shifts (the technology-driven decline of traditional careers and emergence of new ones), combined with expanded educational options, are pushing institutions to reframe the long-held view of the college student. "—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Higher ed is changing. With alternative credentials gaining steam and nontraditional students becoming the norm, old campus systems and solutions could be falling flat. As views around learning shift, it's also time to shift perspectives in campus IT.