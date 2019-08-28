App Guides Students to Campus IT Resources (Campus Technology)

"IT monitoring company LabStats has introduced LabFind, a mobile app that allows students to search for and navigate to campus IT resources, such as computers, printers, projectors, whiteboards, study spaces and more. Searches can be filtered by specific needs: For example, a student looking for specialized software can use the app to find computer stations where that tool is available."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

When students need to access specific IT resources, they may be unsure of when and where to find certain technologies. Read how this mobile app can help easily connect students with the campus tech resources they need.