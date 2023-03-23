American Sound Partners with Utelogy

American Sound is partnering with Utelogy Corporation (opens in new tab). By leveraging the power of the Utelogy platform as part of American Sound’s Managed Service Offering, customers will receive an enhanced experience through preventative maintenance and proactive monitoring.

Dating back to the 1940’s, American Sound and Electronics was founded by a World War II veteran who worked with farmers to increase their ability to communicate with the use of radios. As time went on, technology continued to evolve, but one thing remains consistent—communication is power—and having a partner who is focused on supporting that is essential. Today, technology that enables collaboration and communication is critical to every single meeting. The impact of that technology not working consistently is costing companies time and money. American Sound recognized the need for a more rapid and proactive support offering and built their Remote Operations Center or The ROC.

“We evaluated every solution available to enhance The ROC," explained Bradley Moore, director of programs and services at American Sound. "Utelogy consistently stood out above the others due to the feature rich UI, agnostic monitoring capabilities and innovative roadmap. We are honored to align The ROC with Utelogy and pave the way for what a customer centric technology partner can be.”

Utelogy’s software-driven platform delivers a range of analytics by managing all aspects of an organization’s AV and Unified Communications estate. By maximizing AV technology uptime, reducing time to meeting start, and streamlining energy efficiencies, the Utelogy platform significantly enhances ROI on an enterprise’s technology investment. Utelogy also improves the overall efficiency and productivity of the IT support staff. Moreover, the software provides valuable usage data, both for devices and rooms, and makes all information available via a single, integrated dashboard.