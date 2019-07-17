Alexa boosts student engagement, productivity at Park University (EdScoop)

"Described by students as 'the smartest person on campus,' Amazon’s virtual assistant, Alexa, is helping Park University personalize the student experience on and off campus with its new 'Ask Park…' feature."—Source: EdScoop

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

With more than 400 available commands, Park University's version of the Alexa voice assistant gives university-specific resposes. Students can ask all sorts of campus and school-related questions, such as programs and live events. What's more, students can also access their grades by linking their university ID. It's a step beyond a school app.