Adapting Technology and Building an Accessibility Community at the University of California (EDUCAUSE Review)

"It's a given. We all support accessibility for people with disabilities, right? After all, we're higher ed. We care. Why, then, is web accessibility still such a challenge for colleges and universities?"—Source: EDUCAUSE Review

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Having evangelists for any project is valuable, but it is especially important for accessibility on campus. The same goes for nurturing interdepartmental partnerships and harnessing the power of foot soldiers. Check out these terrific insights from the University of California for building a more adaptable and inclusive community.