"The University of Northampton moved to a new purpose-built campus on September 2018, the successful conclusion of a demanding project. It was decided from the outset that the new campus should provide the best rather than the cheapest way of teaching students."—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Why active learning? Because it's good pedagogy. This school was designed to offer the ideal environment for active learning, and both students and faculty have embraced the change.