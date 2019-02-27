Active-Learning Classrooms, Seven Tips for Higher Education (EdTech Magazine)

"Universities are investing heavily to transform lecture-style classrooms into active-learning environments in order to boost student engagement and improve retention and recruitment rates."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

As professors embrace pedagogies that incorporate more active forms of learning, it is imperative for classrooms to be designed and outfitted with technologies that support a more flexible, collaborative learning environment. EdTech Magazine offers useful advice for spaces that hit all the right notes.