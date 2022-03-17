ACI Europe's RACE 2022: Black Box Showcases IT Solutions, Integration Services

At ACI Europe's RACE 2022, Black Box will showcase its global IT solutions and integration services for airports, which can help streamline operations, improve productivity, generate revenue, and reduce costs.

Airports around the globe partner with Black Box to design, install, and maintain truly resilient network infrastructures and reliable connected buildings—without the need for multiple providers. Airports face challenges unlike any other industry, from stricter regulations and limited resources to increased passenger connectivity expectations. Black Box understands the important role smart technology and high-performance networks play in accelerating digital transformation and providing predictable user experiences for employees, airport tenants, and passengers.

Black Box Highlights at RACE 2022

IT Managed and Professional Services for Airports

Technology solutions and services from Black Box can dramatically improve airport communications. Black Box's deep experience and understanding of airport business functions optimize IT infrastructure and operations, helping airport IT administrators to manage mission-critical systems while implementing the latest technologies.

The company's professional managed services include voice and data networks; on-site structured cabling system management; NOC, SOC, and security management; on-site or remote Tier 1-3 service desk support; private LTE/5G/DAS provisioning; Smart Airport control and management; and programming, engineering, and system design services. Black Box solutions are built on well-defined service management plans, expandable templates and standardized, repeatable processes for maximum efficiency. Black Box can also provide competitive financing for airport technology projects by allowing airports to save valuable CAPEX and convert budgets into monthly OPEX. This helps airports to recover and build in this re-generating period.

Building on a longstanding relationship with ACI-NA, Black Box recently became a World Business Partner of ACI Europe, which represents over 500 airports in 55 countries. As a World Business Partner, Black Box is available to consult with a global network of airport executives on IT and communications, cybersecurity, and consulting and management.