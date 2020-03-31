Accessible Technology Support for Faculty with Disabilities: Challenges and Barriers to Inclusivity (EDUCAUSE Review)

Institutional support for accessibility technologies'v made the EDUCAUSE Top 10 Strategic Technologies list in 2020 for the second year in a row—rising, in fact, from sixth spot in 2019 to second this year—signaling that a critical number of higher education professionals find this issue important."—Source: EDUCAUSE Review

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Often, when we think about accessible technology, we focus on the student perspective. But don't overlook the importance of accessible tools for instructors with disabilities. Accessibilty concerns extend beyond students.