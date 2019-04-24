A shift toward wellbeing to address student mental health (eCampus News)

"Like every college and university in the nation, the University of Memphis has struggled with a rapid and ongoing rise of student demand for mental health services. We’re also grappling with the realities of the mental-health crisis in America: According to a recent study published in the Journal of Abnormal Psychology, U.S. teens and young adults today are more distressed and more likely to suffer from major depression than their counterparts of the same age in previous generations."—Source: eCampus News

Online solutions, data, and personalized tech-driven products can help universities offer more immediate wellness options to students.