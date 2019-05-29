Topics

A Human-Centered Approach to Empowering Faculty for Excellence in Online Course Design (EDUCAUSE Review)

"As at many colleges and universities across the nation, the teaching and learning landscape at William & Mary, a midsized liberal arts institution, is rapidly evolving. Online and hybrid programs are being woven throughout the William & Mary experience at such a fast pace that we have had to stop and ask ourselves what exactly we want that experience to be. "—Source: EDUCAUSE Review

WHY THIS MATTERS:

If you want to help faculty foster solid relationships with students, why not build it into yourprocess? Read how instructional designers can help lay a foundation for interpersonal connections between professors and learners.