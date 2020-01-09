8 Ways to Get Started with Esports (Campus Technology)

"The global esports market will generate $1.4 billion in revenue in 2020, and is growing at a rate of 26.7 percent year-over-year, according to a forecast from esports analytics firm Newzoo. That trajectory led the University of California, Irvine's Division of Continuing Education to develop an esports management certificate program designed to help students "turn a passion for gaming into a viable career," according to Stephane Muller, instructor for the program and director of business and technology programs at the university. Delivered on the Coursera platform, the four-course specialization provides an overview of the esports industry, game development, teams and players, collegiate esports, career planning, esports management and more."—Source: Campus Technology

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Esports is generating a whole lot of buzz in higher ed, in both gaming competitions and new programs. If you're interested in jump-starting an esports program at your institution, you won't want to miss the advice compiled in this Campus Technology article.