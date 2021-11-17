8 ways colleges are adjusting digital services for 24/7 students (EdScoop)

"As the pandemic unwinds in 2021, colleges and universities are adjusting their digital services to address student needs, often relying on software and automation to offer support after traditional business hours have ended."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

College students expect digital services to have 24/7 availability, so institutions are tapping the power of technology to meet those expectations. Read how schools are creating a range of solutions, from artificial intelligence that fields student questions to smart systems that optimize outreach.