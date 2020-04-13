7 tips for taking on-the-ground courses online (University Business)

"Social distancing now means distance learning. In education, as in performance art, the show must go on. And you may be wondering where to start and how to avoid uncertain challenges ahead. I have been building websites and online interactions for a decade and a half. As new professors suddenly face teaching remote student populations, I hope they’ll avoid the mistakes I made."—Source: University Business

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Higher ed has quickly adapted to a new normal during the coronavirus pandemic. Read these tips for transitioning face-to-face courses online and how to avoid common pitfalls as you make the shift.