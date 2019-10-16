6 Ways to Fortify Your Campus Against Phishing Attacks (EdTech Magazine)

"Despite persistent efforts by IT staff to instill caution in email users, phishing remains the leading cause of data breaches. Bogus emails that con or coerce users into disclosing key personal data are responsible for the vast majority of successful cyberattacks across the public and private sectors."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Higher ed institutions are major cyberattack targets due to the massive amounts of sensitive data they store. The most common way of infiltrating our best defenses? Going directly to the users via phishing attacks. EdTech magazine shares some helpful tips to keep users savvy and campus data safe.