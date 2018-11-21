Topics

6 Steps to Help Universities Implement Adaptive Courseware (EdTech Magazine)

"As higher education institutions invest in new ways to teach their students, there can be anxiety about how to make new tools part of daily classroom practice."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Institutions are embracing new platforms that support more active and adaptive modes of learning. If your institution is working to chart a course for a more modern approach to your programs, don't miss the six steps outlined in this article. EdTech Magazine breaks down best practices for implementing new courseware.