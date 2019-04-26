6 Big Challenges Impeding Technology Adoption in Higher Ed (Campus Technology)

"Improving digital fluency, the evolving roles of faculty and advancing digital equity are among the most significant challenges slowing technology adoption in higher education. That's according to the latest Educause Horizon Report, an analysis of the trends and technology developments that are likely to impact higher ed in the short-, mid- and long-term future. After releasing a preview in February, the higher education IT association announced the full version of the report today."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Like any other market sector, higher education is continually evolving. The hurdles to comprehensive technology deployment are as shape-shifting as Gen Z's lexicon (like, for real). Check out this Campus Technology story about the six banner challenges that are blocking wider adoption.