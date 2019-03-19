5 tips for battling student distraction (eCampus News)

"Battling student distraction is a real–if not new–thing. While it’s always been challenging to ensure students are engaged in learning, the increased use of laptops and smartphones offers more opportunities to veer off-task. But increased classroom technology also offers more opportunities for instructors to keep students engaged."—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

In our era of digital device ubiquity, students today literally have distractions right at their fingertips. eCampus News shares tips to keep students attention via classroom technology that brings a new level of engagement.