5 keys to reaching adult students online (eCampus News)

"In a public-private partnership that could signal the future of higher education, the University of Memphis has teamed up with FedEx Express on a new initiative that will give more than 11,000 FedEx employees the opportunity to earn a tuition-free degree from UofM Global, the university’s online learning program."—Source: eCampus News

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

If your institution is aiming to forge lasting, effective connections with adult students online, you won't want to miss these key lessons from the LiFE program at the University of Memphis.