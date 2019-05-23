4 lessons learned from a successful badging initiative (eCampus News)

"In Colorado, digital badging is on the rise. The Colorado Community College System (CCCS) has built badging initiatives around technical math, advanced manufacturing, and healthcare and the badges are working. In fact, the system currently offers more than 85 badges."—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

With a high level of learner demand, digital badging initiatives are a hot topic right now in higher ed. If your institution is considering starting one, you'll want to read how the Colorado Community College System built their impressive list of offerings.