3 Ways to Serve Students in a Completely Virtual Environment (Campus Technology)

"If this year has shown us anything, it is that our personal and professional lives can be altered at a moment's notice. While online learning isn't a new concept, the need for e-learning skyrocketed when stay-at-home orders were implemented due to ongoing concerns with the global pandemic. In fact, 97 percent of students who were already enrolled in college before March 1, 2020 have switched to some version of online instruction, according to EducationData.org."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Higher education's evolution goes leaps and bounds beyond the COVID-neccessitated pivot to remote learning. To meet the rapidly shifting needs of students, institutions must continue to stay adaptable. Campus Technology shares advice to make sure that your offerings are making the right connections today while also taking the future into account.