3 Ways to Increase Tech Adoption in Higher Education (EdTech Magazine)

"Digital learning is the new normal now, and technology adoption is more critical to student success than ever before. But higher education IT professionals still see technology adoption as one of the biggest obstacles when supporting faculty and students during online learning."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The importance of technology adoption in higher ed has never been more clear, with many schools continuing remote education or crafting online contingencies. This article shares strategies to help encourage faculty to embrace technology that will have major benefits.