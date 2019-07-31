3 interventions to increase faculty tech use (eCampus News)

"Students on campus, no matter their age, increasingly expect technology to be seamlessly woven into instruction–making it all the more important that higher-ed leaders work to support and increase faculty tech use."—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

When faculty can fully embrace technology in their courses, it benefits students. Not only do students expect digital elements to be woven into their classes, but when faculty can comfortably generate OER and connect students with online content, it can also help learners with college costs.