"One of the coolest things about working in higher education is that it attracts, by and large, smart, curious professionals who are interested in how things work — and how to make them better."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

If you're feeling stressed with the start of the new semester, these inspiring projects will help put it all into perspective. From IoT and robotics to esports and supercomputers, campuses across the country are taking their tech to the next level.