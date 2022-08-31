Sponsored content by Hall Technologies

ProAV USB workflows might seem like a new phenomenon accelerated by COVID’s work/learn from home reality. But the trend was solidifying long before the pandemic shook the globe. Manufacturers large and small have been adding USB ports into their products for years, to connect laptops, mice, microphones, and web cameras. As demand grew, AV pros realized they could optimize USB and do a whole lot more than mere one-to-one connections.

Meet the USB. A ubiquitous standard with immense potential. USB (Universal Serial Bus) is one of those underreported yet massively relevant technologies. It doesn’t get the glamor or glory of hot-ticket items, but USB ports, cables, and workflows are changing how installers design rooms and how end-users collaborate.

USB for Group Collaboration

What’s a ProAV USB workflow? How AV operations flow through connected USB-enabled devices, from inception to completion of a task.

What if users aren’t in the same room together? They can't access the same USB device because it only plugs into one laptop. How do we widely share USB devices?

“The USB workflow evolved because we wanted to put USB in the room for multiple people to utilize,” Ken Eagle, Vice President of Technology, Hall Technologies, said.

With the new USB workflow, there is no need to disconnect. Hall Technologies’ switching solution allows users to “make the switch” as easily as changing inputs during presentations. USB devices change inputs while the video changes input. This is the shift and promise of USB workflows as they graduated from personal devices to shared, corporate devices on a larger AV network of products.

Check out this video where Eagle explains in detail what a USB workflow looks like in various meeting spaces and how your organization can benefit.

