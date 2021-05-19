Things are starting to open up—and VisualSolv is ready. Coming off a challenging year, Sandi Stambaugh, vice president, product management, SYNNEX, is excited for the renewed energy back in the AV business. Sharing an update on how her team is evolving with the industry and trends, Stambaugh noted VisualSolv continues to invest in the AV space, adding salespeople, resources, and training. “We’re here to support,” she said, adding that bringing forward subject matter experts and resources around specific applications and verticals to bring that next level of information to partners is a key focus. There is a lot of opportunity in digital communications, and VISUALSolv is focused on providing an added layer of enablement, training, and engagement to help partners take advantage.

Get the full report here, and for more information, reach out to visualsolv@synnex.com!

SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) is a Fortune 200 corporation and a leading provider of a comprehensive range of distribution, systems design and integration services for the technology industry to a wide range of enterprises. Founded in 1980, SYNNEX Corporation operates in numerous countries throughout North and South America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. Additional information about SYNNEX may be found online at synnexcorp.com.