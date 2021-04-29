In this special edition of the SCN Podcast, AV Nation’s Tim Albright welcomes Aurangzeb Khan, Jabra’s senior vice president or collaboration business, to discuss the new PanaCast platform, which includes the PanaCast 50, engineered to be the world’s first new-normal-ready intelligent video bar, and the PanaCast 20, a ground-breaking intelligent personal camera.



Tim and Aurangzeb discuss how Jabra came to develop these new products, and what this platform allows users to accomplish.

About Jabra

Jabra is a leader in engineering communications and sound solution—innovating to empower both consumers and businesses. Proudly part of the GN Group, Jabra is committed to letting people hear more, do more, and be more than they ever thought possible. Through sound and video, the company helps transform lives. Jabra engineering excellence leads the way, building on 150 years of pioneering work. This allows them to create integrated headsets and communications tools that help professionals work more productively; wireless headphones and earbuds that let consumers better enjoy calls, music, and media; and pioneering video conferencing solutions, enabling seamless collaboration between distributed teams. Jabra employs approx. 1,800 people worldwide, and reported annual revenue of DKK 6,2bn in 2019. The GN Group, founded in 1869, operates in 100 countries and delivers innovation, reliability, and ease of use. Today, GN employs 6,500 people, and is Nasdaq Copenhagen listed. GN makes life sound better. www.jabra.com

© 2020 GN Audio A/S. All rights reserved. Jabra® is a registered trademark of GN Audio A/S. All other trademarks included herein are the property of their respective owners (design and specifications are subject to change without notice).