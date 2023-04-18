On Workplace 3.X: AMX HARMAN Professional Solutions

Blake Jackson, Senior Director of North America Sales at AMX HARMAN Professional Solutions shares insight for ensuring meeting equity and how to deliver the best collaboration experience regardless of location. Part of AV Technology's Thought Leader Series.

AVT Question: Please share insight and best practices for ensuring meeting equity for all employees and how to deliver the best collaboration experience regardless of location.

Thought Leader: Blake Jackson, Senior Director of North America Sales at AMX HARMAN Professional Solutions (opens in new tab)

The complexity of the technologies employed in enterprise meeting spaces has multiplied greatly in recent years. Software-based codecs, calendaring systems, and collaboration apps are all key parts of today’s mobile workforce. Developing ways to integrate these software technologies, as well as more traditional AV technologies, into a solution that is simple to operate is our mission at AMX. In the past few months, we’ve released two lines of products with unique features that benefit these spaces.

Varia is a line of touch panels that can adapt to the specific needs of an environment with app personas. Whether you need a custom UX for custom integrations; want a beautiful-looking, professional-grade appliance to access a web-server-based control dashboard; or require a dedicated appliance to run a UC app, Varia personas can provide that functionality. And, as the requirements of a space evolve, Varia can evolve with them. Varia is designed to allow quick app updates and to be easily upgraded to ensure that the personas stay up to date with the latest security and technology updates.

Our N2600 line of AVoIP encoders and decoders are not only cost-effective devices that provide high-fidelity 4K video; they’re packed with enterprise-grade technologies and features designed specifically to benefit a mobile workforce. In today’s flexible meeting spaces, where bring-your-own-meeting capabilities are becoming the norm, the full-bandwidth USB 2.0 transport and switching of N2600 allows room cameras, microphones, and conferencing soundbars to connect with the user’s laptop. The multi-codec, dual-streaming capabilities of N2600 allow a single encoder to stream extremely high-quality video locally while simultaneously streaming H.264 video to remote participants over the internet.

Our DNA has always driven us to observe human behavior and find creative approaches to improve and simplify the way people interact with technology and each other. We’re excited to break more tethers, free more people from their tech, and help improve people’s business.

