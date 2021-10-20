Io Audio Technologies, a division of Knight Electronics, is readying new products for rollout at Infocomm.

According to Jay Crutti, Knight’s Engineering Manager, a self-proclaimed “recovering musician” who has worked as an engineer for more than two decades, the products are both exciting and timely.

The stainless steel Threadsaver is a preventative device—small in size but big in benefits. “It’s an interesting product,” Crutti said who has a special appreciation for the gadget as an audio engineer who’s done a lot of work in recording studios. “Its whole function is to be an insert that goes into the shock mount—it’s sacrificial. It does an important job, he noted, in helping to maintain a precious asset—the entire shock mount-- which can be costly if it needs to be replaced.

“We tend to do a lot with microphones,” said Crutti. “With every condenser microphone there is a shock mount accessory designed to protect the microphone from vibration that might travel through the mic stand. The shock mount itself is then screwed onto a mic stand. One of the unfortunate things is the junction where the shock mount screws into the stand tends to be the area where the most wear and tear occurs.”

Also new is the company’s Low Smoke Zero Halogen Cat 6 cable. “This is really a product improvement,” Crutti said. “Manufacturers—mostly in Europe— are starting to use new formulations of the actual jacketing material. This particular formulation, called Low Smoke Zero Halogen, is a safer material to use for the jacketing. The idea here is to use a material that will not be toxic.” IO Audio Technologies, added Crutti, is one of the first companies in the U.S. to start building with this material.

Above and beyond product, what makes IO Audio different from its competitors, said Crutti, is the company culture. “We’re approachable; we’re customer focused,” he said. “What’s unique about Knight Electronics and IO Audio is that we are very responsive. We want to be responsive to the market and to work with people—people can call the main line and get me on the phone in five seconds. We like that!”

Hear more about Knight’s new products here!

Knight Electronics, founded by Robert “Bob” Knight, a United States Merchant Marine Academy graduate and Navy veteran, started the company after years of working in executive management at Westinghouse and Raytheon. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company’s Io Audio Technologies division designs, develops, and manufactures a broad line of wire, cable, and interconnect products that meet the needs of customers around the globe. An ISO 9001:2015 certified manufacturer, Io Audio Technologies leverages extensive experience in the live sound industry to deliver high-quality audio cables, connectors, and accessories for the novice musicians and music professionals alike.