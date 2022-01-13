Extended Reality (xR) Experiences Enable New Storytelling Possibilities

Disguise, a leading technology platform enabling visual experiences at the highest level, and award-winning multimedia production company, Moment Factory, launch a collaboration to combine their groundbreaking expertise in extended reality (xR) experiences and enable new storytelling possibilities in the music, live entertainment and broadcast industries.

As the pandemic accelerated the adoption of virtual production across the world, it created new opportunities with new technologies connecting virtual and real worlds. These technologies are influencing many types of experiences and are even enhancing the live shows that have returned post-pandemic. Moment Factory and disguise’s mission for this collaboration is to create and deliver a multitude of immersive experiences for musicians and artists in broadcasts, live streams, concerts and other live events, as well as boost innovation initiatives within extended reality.

Extended Collaboration

The collaboration will focus on Moment Factory’s use of disguise’s state-of-the-art hardware and software, in-depth technical expertise and global community of partners and users, whilst promoting Moment Factory’s conception and production of wide scale creative, innovative and immersive experiences. Customers of both can expect new technology, better tools, a more integrated production process when working with both and greater opportunity for the community and users within the xR ecosystem.

Moment Factory co-founder Dominic Audet is excited about disguise and Moment Factory’s collaboration and mission to create amazing xR experiences. “By creating this collaboration with disguise, we will enhance our common delivery capacity for live xR events around the globe. Following a ten year-long relationship, sharing common DNA in music and live events, it is only natural to combine our visions to continue bringing amazing experiences to life all around the world.”

Disguise CEO, Fernando Kufer agrees, “We have a pipeline of joint initiatives lined up that will push the boundaries on what experiences we can create for people using extended reality. After working with Moment Factory for many years and seeing the amazing projects they have delivered using our technology, I am confident that we will push each other to break boundaries in music and entertainment. With Moment Factory, we will bring new meaning to the disguise motto of create together,” said Kufer.