

In November 2020, legendary audio manufacturer Shure acquired Stem Audio, a specialist in products such as table, ceiling, and wall microphones, as well as loudspeakers, control interfaces, and hubs, with the goal of expanding its solutions for organizations of all sizes. In this AVNetwork Tech Talk, AV Nation’s Tim Albright speaks with Shure’s Jim Schanz and Stem Audio’s Jacob Marash about how the companies are working together to serve the needs of all integrators and end-users.

