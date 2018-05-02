Your Students Learn by Doing, Not by Listening (The Chronicle of Higher Education)

"In February, The New York Times reported the impressive results of a new study showing that "diet quality, not quantity" was the key to weight loss. Focusing on eating plenty of vegetables and unprocessed foods was a better strategy than counting calories, according to the JAMA study, in which more than 600 people adopted one of two healthy diets for a year. Near the end of the article, however, was a strange caveat: People in both groups had consumed fewer calories than they normally would have. Suddenly, the article’s claims about quality versus quantity seemed suspect."—Source: The Chronicle of Higher Education

WHY THIS MATTERS:

A little bit of active learning can go a long way. Read why students have better outcomes when the task of learning is up to them and how immersive, active learning environments put them in the driver’s seat. —Eduwire Editors