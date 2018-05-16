Virtual Reality in Higher Education (EDUCAUSE Review)

"Colleges have evolved over time due to the breakthrough in technology. With the invention and progression of virtual reality (VR), students in higher education can now experience, practice, and learn subjects by being immersed into the VR environment."—Source: EDUCAUSE Review

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Virtual reality is being touted for its edtech potential, but its important to plan for storage and charging of the devices that facilitate this kind of 3D exploration, from VR headsets to mobile devices. —Eduwire Editors