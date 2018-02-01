Virtual Campus Tour Incorporates Photorealistic Views, Video Commentary (Campus Technology)

"A new virtual tour and interactive map at the Stevens Institute of Technology combines photorealistic views 3D-rendered structures to provide an immersive way to "visit" the 55-acre New Jersey campus. Anyone with an internet connection can access the map, which is enhanced with videos, images and links to additional information. "—Source: Campus Technology



WHY THIS MATTERS:

This story goes to show, campus maps are getting immersive in major ways. At the Stevens Institute of Technology, their interactive map weaves in virtual tours while also letting students jump to any point of interest on campus. —Eduwire Editors